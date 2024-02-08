Alice Coltrane's Lost 1971 Carnegie Hall Concert to be Released

In a thrilling revelation for music aficionados worldwide, Verve Records, in collaboration with The John & Alice Coltrane Home, is set to unveil a never-before-heard recording of Alice Coltrane's captivating 1971 concert at the prestigious Carnegie Hall. This momentous release, a cornerstone of the "Year of Alice" commemoration, will launch with the album 'Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert.'

The Unheard Symphony

Scheduled for release on March 22, the concert recording is a testament to Alice Coltrane's profound influence on the jazz world. This unique release will benefit the Integral Yoga Institute, a spiritual institution that Alice Coltrane was deeply connected with during her lifetime. Among the tracks featured in this historic live performance is 'Shiva-Loka,' a transcendent piece from her fourth solo album, 'Journey in Satchidananda.'

To offer a tantalizing glimpse into the sonic tapestry that awaits listeners, 'Shiva-Loka' is now available for streaming, accompanied by a mesmerizing visualizer on YouTube. Music lovers are invited to immerse themselves in this celestial composition, which serves as a harbinger of the enchanting experience contained within the full album.

A Night to Remember

The 1971 concert at Carnegie Hall was a landmark event in Alice Coltrane's career, showcasing her spiritual journey and masterful fusion of jazz and Eastern musical traditions. The concert featured an all-star ensemble, including such luminaries as Pharoah Sanders and Archie Shepp, who joined forces to create a sonic landscape that transcended time and space.

The setlist for that unforgettable evening comprised of pieces from 'Journey in Satchidananda,' as well as compositions by Alice Coltrane's late husband, John Coltrane. Together, these masterful musicians wove a tapestry of sound that resonated deeply with the audience, leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to bear witness.

A Celebration of a Legacy

In anticipation of the album's release, a special event will be held at Birdland jazz club in New York City on February 22. This gathering will feature an array of performers and speakers, including Ravi Coltrane and Michelle Coltrane, who will share their insights and memories of Alice Coltrane's enduring legacy.

The "Year of Alice" celebration, a partnership between Impulse! and Verve Label Group with The John & Alice Coltrane Home, will see various activations throughout the year. These events will serve to honor Alice Coltrane's life and work, ensuring that her indomitable spirit and groundbreaking contributions to music continue to inspire generations to come.

As the world prepares to embrace the release of this extraordinary live album, the echoes of Alice Coltrane's 1971 Carnegie Hall performance will once again reverberate through the halls of memory, reminding us of the transformative power of music and the resilience of the human spirit.