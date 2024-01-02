Alboe by the Beach: A New Music Festival Celebrating India’s Talent and Heritage

India’s vibrant music scene takes a leap forward with the launch of a new contemporary music festival, Alboe by the Beach. Set to unfurl its magic on the picturesque Varkala Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the three-day event is a celebration of India’s burgeoning talent in genres such as hip-hop, indie, and electronica. More than just a music festival, Alboe by the Beach is a cultural jubilee, celebrating Kerala’s rich heritage.

A Kaleidoscope of Musical Talent

The festival’s lineup boasts a diverse range of artists, promising an auditory feast for attendees. From the pulsating beats of Brodha V and Arivu to the melodious tunes of Taba Chake and The F16s, the roster is teeming with talent. The festival also showcases artists like Baby Jean, MC Couper, Paal Dabba, Reble, HanuMankind, and Pineapple Express, each bringing their unique sound to the beach. The eclectic mix continues with Space Is All We Have, Mary Ann, Sunflower Tape Machine, Paloma Monappa, Jeremiah De Rozario, Frizzell D’Souza, and Matadori, ensuring a music-filled weekend to remember.

More Than Just Music

Alboe by the Beach extends beyond music, promising a multitude of experiences for festival-goers. Attendees can indulge in beach games, explore art installations, and sample a variety of local and international cuisines. A curated flea market offers a platform for regional artists and artisans to display their art and handicrafts, making this a festival that celebrates not just music but also the local culture and talent.

A Commitment to Sustainability

In line with the growing emphasis on sustainability, Alboe by the Beach pledges to be a plastic-free event. This commitment aligns with the festival’s aim of celebrating music and culture in harmony with nature. With ticket prices starting from Rs 1049 for a daily pass and Rs 2099 for the weekend, the festival offers an accessible and sustainable cultural experience.

