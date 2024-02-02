Akwaboah Jnr Advocates for Artist Self-Reliance Amid Industry Challenges

In a recent interview, Ghanaian highlife singer Akwaboah Jnr encouraged his fellow artists to take the reins of their careers and not rely heavily on government support. Akwaboah, a seasoned voice in the Ghanaian music industry, addressed the prevalent challenges artists face and offered insightful advice on how to navigate them.

Challenges in the Music Industry

Speaking candidly, Akwaboah Jnr expressed his belief that the government has not effectively addressed the issues within the music industry. While artists often look to the government for support, the singer emphasized that significant assistance might not be forthcoming.

Akwaboah underscored the importance of self-initiative and urged artists to invest in their craft, actively promote their work, and collaborate with others. Rather than waiting for government intervention, he advised musicians to be proactive, viewing these challenges as opportunities for growth and development.

Government's Role: Policies and Infrastructure

As for the government, Akwaboah suggested that their role should be to create conducive policies, infrastructure, and tax incentives to foster the growth of the creative arts sector. Such measures, he believes, are instrumental in creating a vibrant and sustainable industry.

In a personal reflection, Akwaboah Jnr also shared his joy of live performances and his preference for singing over playing instruments. He spoke of the exhilaration he feels when connecting with his audience, further highlighting his passion for his craft.

The article also mentions the recent funeral of the late Kwadwo Akwaboah, a family member of Akwaboah Jnr, which took place in Trede, Ashanti Region of Ghana. This personal loss serves as a reminder of the human element behind the music, adding depth to the narrative of the artist's journey.