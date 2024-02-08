AI Billy Joel Parody Fools Houston's Fox 26 TV Station

In an amusing case of mistaken identity that left viewers, and even the Piano Man himself, in stitches, Houston's Fox 26 TV station aired what they thought was Billy Joel's first pop single in 17 years, titled "Turn The Lights Back On." The twist? The song played on February 1st was not the iconic 'Piano Man's' at all, but an AI-generated parody by comedian Tom Scharpling.

The Hilarious Hoax

Scharpling, the host of the internet radio show and podcast 'The Best Show with Tom Scharpling,' created the parody which aired the day before Joel's actual song was released. The parody was so convincing that several YouTube users praised the performance, believing it to be Billy Joel himself, with one even commenting on Joel sounding '50 years younger.'

The mix-up went undetected until Scharpling discussed it on his show on February 7th, finding humor in the situation. "It's like the Mandela effect," Scharpling joked, referring to the phenomenon where a large group of people remember an event differently from what actually happened. "We created a collective memory of a Billy Joel song that never existed."

The Four Horsemen Strike Again

Scharpling's team, known as the 'Four Horsemen,' also humorously claimed their version was better than the original. "We took 17 years off of Billy's career in just one hour," they quipped. The group is known for their humorous skits and parodies, often using AI technology to create convincing performances.

Despite the mix-up, Billy Joel's actual new single remains distinct from the parody, and no managers were harmed in the making of his music. Joel himself even saw the humor in the situation, commenting that "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery."

The AI Factor

The incident raises questions about the increasing role of AI in the music industry. With technology advancing at an unprecedented rate, it's becoming easier to create convincing performances that mimic real artists. However, as this case shows, there's still no substitute for the real thing.