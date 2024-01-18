AI and Copyright Ownership: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has undeniably revolutionized various sectors, from business operations to the music industry. However, it has also paved the way for intricate debates concerning intellectual property rights and copyright ownership. The prime issue at the heart of this complex labyrinth is the determination of the rightful owner of AI-generated content. Is it the platform owner, the coder, the trainer, the person inputting the prompts, or some other entity?

Advertisment

Copyright Laws and AI: An Unresolved Dilemma

U.S. copyright law, last revised with the Digital Millennium Act of 1998, is outdated and fails to address the current realities of the internet's role in the dissemination of music and creative content. As Bobby Owsinski discusses in his new Musician's Ai Handbook, updating this law is a daunting task, owing to its intricacy and the prevailing political climate. In March 2023, the U.S. Copyright Office declared that AI-generated works were not eligible for copyright. This was reiterated in August 2023 when a federal judge ruled that AI-generated artwork could not be copyrighted due to the absence of human authorship.

Ripples in the Music Industry

Advertisment

This ruling resonates with a previous case involving a monkey named Naruto, who took a selfie that was commercialized but could not be copyrighted as the monkey was not human. The music industry, too, reacted to these rulings; the Recording Academy will not award Grammys to entirely AI-generated songs. Major online distributors like Tunecore will not distribute such songs, and Spotify discovered and removed 7% of its catalogue upon finding out it was AI-generated. The pressing question that persists is - how much human involvement is required for copyright, and is it necessary to credit AI as a co-writer?

AI and Intellectual Property Rights in China

In contrast, China's stance on AI and copyright ownership differs. The Beijing Internet Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff in an intellectual property dispute, stating that an AI-generated image qualifies as protected artwork. The plaintiff was awarded an apology and compensation for the unauthorized use of the images by a blogger. This landmark case has garnered extensive attention and is expected to have significant implications for future AI disputes in China.

Advertisment

AI, Confidentiality, and Liability

The incorporation of generative AI in business operations is redefining traditional tech transactions, leading to new layers of complexity in confidentiality, data ownership, indemnification, and liability. The introduction of generative AI necessitates a meticulous examination of confidentiality provisions. The issue of data ownership becomes more critical with generative AI, obscuring the boundaries between pre-existing and newly created data. Indemnification clauses also play a pivotal role in distributing risks between parties, becoming more nuanced in the context of generative AI and its evolving case law.

In the face of these complexities surrounding AI copyright ownership, it becomes paramount for AI developers and businesses to navigate the legal landscape carefully and include AI clauses in contracts to avoid potential legal issues. The rules and complexities of AI in the context of copyright ownership demand a thorough understanding. As we traverse into an era where technology and humanity's lines are increasingly blurring, the delicate balance between innovation and respecting intellectual property rights needs to be maintained.