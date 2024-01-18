'Agents of Peace and Love': A Landmark Phygital Art Collaboration Between Bitto and Apl.de.Ap

Manila-based contemporary artist Bitto and Filipino-American singer-songwriter Apl.de.Ap have unveiled a unique art collection, aptly titled 'Agents of Peace and Love'. This groundbreaking collaboration transcends traditional boundaries, harmoniously merging the digital and physical realms into a new art form, dubbed 'phygital art'.

Unearthing 'Phygital Art'

In a world increasingly reliant on technology, the concept of 'phygital' art is both innovative and timely. The collection was launched at a star-studded event at Apotheka Makati, Poblacion, where attendees were treated to a visual spectacle of Apl.de.Ap's NFT music and Bitto's Bittoverse artworks. This artistic fusion not only serves as a platform for promoting the Philippine creative scene, but also underscores poignant themes of peace and love.

Apl.de.Ap: Music and Mentorship

Alongside the art launch, Apl.de.Ap, renowned for his work with the Black Eyed Peas, shared exciting news about upcoming music projects. Among the releases for the year is a single titled 'Legend' and a much-anticipated new album with the Black Eyed Peas. In a nod to his commitment to nurturing young talent, the music maestro also discussed the possibility of returning to the popular singing competition show, The Voice Teens. While his involvement hinges on scheduling, Apl.de.Ap expressed a genuine willingness to mentor the show's contestants.

Bitto: A Rising Star in the Art Scene

Bitto, on the other hand, continues to make waves in the contemporary art scene with his Bittoverse artworks. His collaboration with Apl.de.Ap is a testament to his artistic versatility and ambition. As 'Agents of Peace and Love' signifies a pivotal moment in his career, it's clear that Bitto's journey in the art world is far from over.

In conclusion, the 'Agents of Peace and Love' collection is a shining example of how art can transcend traditional boundaries and mediums. As Bitto and Apl.de.Ap continue to innovate and inspire, they are undoubtedly creating a legacy that will resonate with generations to come.