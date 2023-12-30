Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Singathon Breaks Guinness World Record

On December 29, 2023, the sixth day of the AfuaAsantewaaSingathon, hosted by Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, ended amidst widespread elation among participants and viewers. Broadcast on UTV Ghana, this event became a spectacle of diverse musical talents, all uniting to express themselves through the universal language of music. Afua Asantewaa, revered in the community for her advocacy in women’s rights and journalism, spearheaded this musical voyage, motivating participants to deliver their best performances.

A Record-Breaking Singathon

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum concluded her marathon at 126 hours and 52 minutes, surpassing the previous Guinness World Record of 105 hours held by India’s Sunil Waghmare. The marathon, which started on December 24, 2023, generated a wave of support and admiration for Afua, whose achievement is seen as an inspiration for women and youth.

Impact Beyond Entertainment

Apart from providing entertainment, the Singathon served as a platform for cultural exchange and unity. The enthusiasm and positive reception from the audience emphasized the success and influence of the event, as it garnered increasing support from the public. The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana lauded Afua’s determination and courage, urging Ghanaians to back local music.

Health Over Record

While the Singathon was initially intended to conclude at noon on the sixth day, it was stopped early due to Asantewaa’s exhaustion. Dr. Grace Buckman, who led Asantewaa’s medical team, emphasized that her health was paramount, trumping the desire to extend the record. To express gratitude for the support received and to underline the significance of her achievement, Asantewaa hosted an all-white Thanksgiving event at the same venue.