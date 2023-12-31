en English
Ghana

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Singathon: A Musical Marathon Stirring Elation

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Singathon: A Musical Marathon Stirring Elation

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has stirred a wave of exhilaration among her fans as she embarks on the sixth day of her unique event, the Afua Asantewaa Singathon, broadcast on UTV Ghana.

Displaying her vocal prowess and engaging her audience with music, the singathon has become a popular topic and a source of entertainment for many, demonstrating Aduonum’s versatility and her ability to establish a rapport with her audience.

(Read Also: Kwame A Plus Ignites Socio-Political Dialogue on United Showbiz)

The Singathon: A True Test of Endurance and Talent

In December 2023, Aduonum attempted to etch her name into the Guinness World Records by undertaking the longest individual singing marathon. She sang for an astounding 126 hours and 52 minutes, shattering the previous record of 105 hours.

This feat is a testament to her influence in the media landscape and her knack for creating interactive and captivating content.

Impacting the Ghanaian Media Landscape

The initiative has been a testament to Aduonum’s influence in the media landscape, as her ability to create interactive and captivating content. As the event unfolds, it continues to attract attention and garner support from viewers who eagerly anticipate what each new day of the singathon brings.

The singathon is not just a showcase of Aduonum’s vocal talents, but also her charisma and connection with her audience.

(Read Also: Kwame A Plus: A Voice for Accountability and Social Change on United Showbiz)

A New Role: Tourism Ambassador

Following her achievement, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was appointed tourism ambassador by the Ghana Tourism Authority. This honor reflects the widespread appreciation and support she has received from prominent Ghanaians, as well as her significant contribution to Ghanaian culture through music.

After completing her grueling five-day singing marathon, Aduonum expressed gratitude for the support she received from Ghanaians and the music industry. Now, the world awaits confirmation from the Guinness Book of Records on whether she has indeed surpassed the existing record.

Ghana Music
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

