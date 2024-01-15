en English
Africa

Afroclassic: Ugandan Musicians’ Global Reach with Unique Musical Blend

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
In the heart of Kabale, western Uganda, Kenneth Nahabwe, a teacher by day and musician by night, is stirring the musical landscape with his pioneering ‘Afroclassic’ style. This unique genre marries the traditional Kigezi rhythms of his homeland with the modern musical trends, such as Amapiano, creating a fusion of past and present that resonates with a global audience.

Overcoming Challenges in Pursuit of a Vision

Despite facing significant hurdles, including low compensation and limited radio airplay at home, Nahabwe remains undeterred. His singular vision to showcase his homeland’s rich culture through his music continues to drive him. The international recognition he has received, evidenced by substantial streaming numbers on Spotify from appreciators in Japan, Germany, Norway, and the United Kingdom, is a testament to his resilience.

Blending Modern and Traditional in Live Performances

Nahabwe’s live performances are a spectacle of modern and traditional harmony, featuring a diverse array of instruments that further amplify his unique style. His musical journey has taken him beyond Uganda’s borders to stage performances in Nairobi, Kigali, Bujumbura, and Kinshasa, spreading the essence of Ugandan culture across Africa.

A Shared Struggle and Aspiration

Sharing Nahabwe’s sentiments and experiences is Brian Obara, a fellow musician born into a family steeped in traditional music. A trained guitarist and Adungu player, Obara also finds a more appreciative international audience, despite the decline of traditional Ugandan music’s popularity at home. This decline is largely attributed to the local media’s preference for Western-influenced music, a trend that became prominent in the 1990s with the rise of artists like Steve Jean and the introduction of FM radio stations favoring this new style. Subsequently, traditional music, once a staple on state-owned Radio Uganda, was marginalized.

In a similar vein of harnessing the power of music, Venezuelan orchestra conductor Ron Davis Álvarez started the Dream Orchestra in Sweden. Inspired by the sight of unaccompanied refugee teenagers arriving in Stockholm, the orchestra, consisting of 13 members from Afghanistan, Syria, Eritrea, and Albania, aims to provide music education and a sense of belonging to asylum seekers and refugees. Alvarez’s approach focuses on building confidence and overcoming language barriers, embodying the transformative potential of music across cultures.

Africa Music Uganda
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

