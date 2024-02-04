Afrobeats and African Music Gain Global Recognition with New Grammy Category and TikTok's Influence

In a historic move that signifies the rising global popularity of Afrobeats and other African music, the Grammy Awards are introducing a new category for Best African Music Performance. This development is a testament to the significant impact of Afrobeats, a genre originating from West Africa, particularly Ghana and Nigeria, which has seen a surge in international attention.

Afrobeats: A Global Phenomenon

Spotify reported Afrobeats music was streamed 13.5 billion times in 2022, a stark contrast to the 2 billion streams in 2017. This significant increase is a clear indicator of the genre's growing popularity. The Nigerian singer Burna Boy made a milestone by selling out New York's Citi Field, becoming the first African artist to do so. This achievement is a powerful symbol of the recognition and acceptance of African music on the global stage.

TikTok: A Catalyst for Afrobeats' Global Recognition

TikTok and other social media platforms have played a substantial role in the global rise of Afrobeats. The 22-year-old South African singer Tyla, known for her song 'Water' within the amapiano genre, showcases the power of TikTok as a music distribution and artist exposure tool. Tyla's success story is a testament to how social media platforms can propel artists into international prominence. Ole Obermann, TikTok's global head of music, credits the platform as an incubator and distributor, helping artists reach a global user base.

Controversies Surrounding TikTok's Influence on Music

Despite its success in promoting music, TikTok has faced controversies in the US over its Chinese ownership and disputes over song licensing fees with Universal Music Group. These challenges, however, have not diminished the platform's influence on music discovery. US teenagers ranked TikTok as the second-most common source for finding new music, only behind YouTube.

Nigerian rapper Rema's team-up with Selena Gomez on the remix of 'Calm Down' is a prime example of how TikTok facilitates collaborations between US and African artists. These collaborations are contributing to a potential sustained growth in the popularity of Afrobeats and related genres, as they continue to gain global recognition.