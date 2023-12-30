African Migrants’ Harrowing Journeys: Stories of Perseverance and Hope

On the African continent, stories of migration are as diverse as they are heartbreaking. Two such tales are those of Theophylline Mulbah and Naomi Iwelu, brave individuals hailing from Liberia and Nigeria respectively, who embarked on perilous journeys in search of better lives.

A Rapper’s Odyssey

Theophylline Mulbah, a 28-year-old Liberian rapper, is a testament to the power of perseverance. His story is a tapestry of resilience woven over two arduous years. Leaving behind the economic instability of Liberia, Mulbah embarked on a journey that would take him through Sierra Leone, Guinea, Mali, and Algeria, often on foot, pausing in each country to raise funds for the next leg.

In Algeria, his longest stay, Mulbah produced music amidst harsh realities, confronting racism and the challenges of being an undocumented foreigner. His dreams of self-improvement and financial stability fuelled his determination and resolve.

Despite multiple attempts, Mulbah was unable to secure a Schengen visa for France, forcing him to continue his journey by land. His destination: Tunisia. Here, despite the obstacles, Mulbah chose to stay and work towards his goals, channelling his experiences into hip-hop music.

A Tale of Survival

Naomi Iwelu’s story, on the other hand, is a chilling account of the violence that marks many migration journeys. Orphaned and left to fend for herself in Nigeria, the 25-year-old made the harrowing journey to Italy. Along the way, she encountered robberies, betrayals, and rape, a testament to the dark underbelly of forced migration.

Upon reaching Italy, she discovered she was pregnant and made the gut-wrenching decision to go through an abortion. Now, she is settled in Sicily, working in a restaurant, and supporting her family back in Nigeria. Through sharing her story, Iwelu hopes to deter her family from making a similar journey.

Shared Hope

These stories are part of a broader narrative of refugees around the world, each unique yet bound together by shared challenges and the undying flame of hope. As we step into 2024, let’s honour the strength of people like Mulbah and Iwelu, who continue to forge their paths, undeterred by the daunting obstacles they face.