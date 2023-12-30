en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Liberia

African Migrants’ Harrowing Journeys: Stories of Perseverance and Hope

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:12 pm EST
African Migrants’ Harrowing Journeys: Stories of Perseverance and Hope

On the African continent, stories of migration are as diverse as they are heartbreaking. Two such tales are those of Theophylline Mulbah and Naomi Iwelu, brave individuals hailing from Liberia and Nigeria respectively, who embarked on perilous journeys in search of better lives.

A Rapper’s Odyssey

Theophylline Mulbah, a 28-year-old Liberian rapper, is a testament to the power of perseverance. His story is a tapestry of resilience woven over two arduous years. Leaving behind the economic instability of Liberia, Mulbah embarked on a journey that would take him through Sierra Leone, Guinea, Mali, and Algeria, often on foot, pausing in each country to raise funds for the next leg.

In Algeria, his longest stay, Mulbah produced music amidst harsh realities, confronting racism and the challenges of being an undocumented foreigner. His dreams of self-improvement and financial stability fuelled his determination and resolve.

Despite multiple attempts, Mulbah was unable to secure a Schengen visa for France, forcing him to continue his journey by land. His destination: Tunisia. Here, despite the obstacles, Mulbah chose to stay and work towards his goals, channelling his experiences into hip-hop music.

A Tale of Survival

Naomi Iwelu’s story, on the other hand, is a chilling account of the violence that marks many migration journeys. Orphaned and left to fend for herself in Nigeria, the 25-year-old made the harrowing journey to Italy. Along the way, she encountered robberies, betrayals, and rape, a testament to the dark underbelly of forced migration.

Upon reaching Italy, she discovered she was pregnant and made the gut-wrenching decision to go through an abortion. Now, she is settled in Sicily, working in a restaurant, and supporting her family back in Nigeria. Through sharing her story, Iwelu hopes to deter her family from making a similar journey.

Shared Hope

These stories are part of a broader narrative of refugees around the world, each unique yet bound together by shared challenges and the undying flame of hope. As we step into 2024, let’s honour the strength of people like Mulbah and Iwelu, who continue to forge their paths, undeterred by the daunting obstacles they face.

0
Liberia Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

INEC Chairman Advocates for West African Electoral Collaboration

By BNN Correspondents

Liberia Tanker Explosion: Death Toll Rises as Calls for Safety Measures Intensify

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 1 day
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives

By Mazhar Abbas

Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
17 seconds
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
1 min
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
UK Government Surveys Public Opinion on Monarchy's Role
3 mins
UK Government Surveys Public Opinion on Monarchy's Role
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings
3 mins
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
3 mins
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Test Cricket in 2023
4 mins
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Test Cricket in 2023
A Tale of Two Sisters: The Impact of Early Intervention in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
4 mins
A Tale of Two Sisters: The Impact of Early Intervention in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Bajrang Punia Urges Resumption of Wrestling Activities Ahead of Paris Olympics
4 mins
Bajrang Punia Urges Resumption of Wrestling Activities Ahead of Paris Olympics
Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care
5 mins
Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
39 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app