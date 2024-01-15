aespa Breathes New Life into Classic Hit ‘Regret of the Times’ – A Modern Take on a 90s Gem

In a unique blend of past and present, South Korean girl group aespa has reimagined a classic hit, ‘Regret of the Times’ by Seo Taiji and Boys, breathing new life into the iconic 1996 track through a recently released music video. This venture is part of the ‘SM Remastering Project’, an initiative by SM Entertainment, in collaboration with YouTube, aimed at reviving classic songs with contemporary interpretations.

Rekindling a Classic with a Fresh Twist

The original track, known for its alternative rock style and potent lyrical message, has been given a modern twist in aespa’s rendition. The group’s interpretation introduces an unexpected structure, showcasing their strong vocal abilities and adding a contemporary feel to the classic song.

Rap Contributions Elevate the Appeal

Members Karina and rapper BewhY have notably contributed to the rap segment of the song, further enhancing its allure. Their participation not only adds a unique color to the song but also helps to convey the robust message of the original track, making it resonate with today’s audience.

A Step Forward for the ‘SM Remastering Project’

This cover by aespa exemplifies the goals of the ‘SM Remastering Project.’ By infusing classic songs with the distinct style of modern artists, the project seeks to create a bridge between different eras of music, proving that great songs can transcend time and continue to touch the hearts of listeners around the world.