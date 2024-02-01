Adele Springsteen, the Matriarch Behind the Music Legend, Dies at 98

Adele Springsteen, the mother of iconic musician Bruce Springsteen, bid farewell to the world at the age of 98 on January 31, 2024. The heartfelt news was shared by the 'Born to Run' artist himself, through an emotional Instagram post featuring a nostalgic video of a patio dance with his beloved mother. The video, culminating in a warm embrace, is a testament to the special bond they shared, a bond that transcended music and was deeply rooted in love and respect.

A Mother's Influence on a Music Legend

Adele Springsteen, born on May 4, 1925, was more than just the mother of one of America's greatest rock stars. She was a former legal secretary who, with her husband Douglas Frederick 'Dutch' Springsteen, raised Bruce and his sister, Pamela Springsteen. Pamela, herself a talented photographer, often captured her brother's performances. In his tribute, Bruce Springsteen cited lyrics from his song 'The Wish,' reflecting cherished memories and the profound influence his mother had on his life and music.

Unwavering in the Face of Alzheimer's

While the cause of Adele's death remains undisclosed, Bruce had previously spoken about her struggle with Alzheimer's disease. During his 'Springsteen on Broadway' show in 2021, he highlighted how, despite the debilitating affliction, her passion for music and dancing never waned. Her spirit, indomitable in the face of adversity, was an inspiration to many.

An Iconic Moment: Dancing at Madison Square Garden

Adele Springsteen was not just a spectator of her son's journey; she was an active participant. She was known for joining her son on stage, creating unforgettable moments for fans. One such instance was during a 2016 concert at Madison Square Garden, where she danced with Bruce, illuminating the arena with her infectious energy and joy.

As the world mourns the loss of Adele Springsteen, her indelible mark on her son's music and her unwavering resilience in the face of Alzheimer's will continue to resonate, reminding us of the depth of a mother's love and the enduring power of music.