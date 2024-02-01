Adele Springsteen: The Lively Spirit Behind 'The Boss' Passes Away at 98

Adele Zerilli Springsteen, the mother of rock icon Bruce Springsteen, left us at the age of 98, marking the end of a significant era in the Springsteen family and the music world. Known for her infectious energy and passion for dance, Adele was a familiar and cherished sight at her son's concerts. Whether she was in the audience or sharing the stage with 'The Boss,' her radiant spirit was unmistakable.

A Tribute to a Lively Spirit

Bruce Springsteen paid tribute to Adele on Instagram, posting a heartfelt video and lyrics from his 1998 song 'The Wish.' This song, a touching tribute to his mother, resonates even more deeply now. Adele, who had just celebrated her 98th birthday in May, had been bravely battling Alzheimer's disease for over a decade. Though the condition had stolen much from her, it could not rob her of her joy for dance. Even under the weight of her illness, music would always bring a smile to her face and movement to her body.

An Immigrant's Tale

Born Adele Zerilli in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Italian immigrants. She married Douglas Springsteen in 1948, and together they raised their family in New Jersey. Adele worked as a legal secretary for 47 years, her dedication reflecting the strength of her character. Her resilience was the backbone that held her family together through challenging times. This strength was something Bruce Springsteen often publicly acknowledged, including during his acceptance speech at the Ellis Island Family Heritage Awards.

Legacy Through Music

Bruce Springsteen's music has always been deeply personal, with family and roots playing a significant role in his narratives. Through his songs, he has immortalized his mother's spirit and her influence on his life. Adele Springsteen's passing is not just a loss for her family and the music world but also a poignant reminder of the power of music to capture and preserve personal histories and emotions.