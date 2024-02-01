Adele Springsteen, Beloved Mother of Bruce Springsteen, Dies at 98

It is with a heavy heart that the world received the news of the passing of Adele Springsteen, the mother of iconic rock musician Bruce Springsteen. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 4, 1925, she danced her way into eternity on January 31, 2024, at the age of 98. Her son, Bruce Springsteen, 74, paid tribute to his mother's endearing spirit on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt video of the two swaying to the rhythm of Glenn Miller's "In the Mood."

The Legacy of a Mother's Love

Adele Springsteen was not just the mother of one of rock's greatest icons; she was a woman of strength and grace, whose love for music and dance became an integral part of her identity. Despite her long and arduous battle with Alzheimer's disease, she never ceased to find joy in the rhythm of sound and movement. Her love for dancing, deeply rooted in the era of big bands and swing music, remained a constant throughout her life. This passion often translated into memorable appearances onstage with her son, creating unforgettable moments for fans and a lasting legacy for herself.

A Tribute in Melody and Words

The video tribute shared by Bruce Springsteen on Instagram was not just a celebration of Adele's life; it was a poignant reflection of their special bond. Accompanying the video was a caption that included lyrics from Bruce's 1998 song "The Wish." The words, encapsulating memories of his mother's daily life, served as a testament to their relationship and the profound impact she had on the musician's life.

A Life Well Lived

Adele Springsteen lived a life steeped in love, music, and dance. She is survived by her son Bruce and daughters Pamela and Virginia. Her husband, and Bruce's father, Douglas Springsteen, predeceased her in 1998. As the world mourns her passing, it also celebrates a life that was as vibrant and resilient as the swing music she so loved. Her memory and influence will forever live on in the hearts of her family, and through the music of her son, Bruce Springsteen.