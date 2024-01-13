en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Adekunle Gold and Simi Mark Five Years of Love and Music

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
Adekunle Gold and Simi Mark Five Years of Love and Music

It was a day of jubilant celebration and heartfelt commemorations as Nigerian Afrobeats artist, Adekunle Gold, and his wife, Simi, marked their fifth wedding anniversary. Adekunle Gold, born as Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, is a celebrated figure in the vibrant world of Afrobeats, his discography resonating with fans across the globe.

An Emotional Tribute

To commemorate this milestone, the singer-songwriter shared a poignant video of his wife Simi, herself a recognized musician in the industry. Accompanying the video was a heartfelt caption that celebrated their unwavering commitment and love over the past five years. The couple, who embarked on their romantic journey in 2014 and eventually sealed their bond in a private wedding ceremony in 2019, are proud parents to a daughter named Adejare.

Partners in Life and Music

Over the years, Adekunle Gold and Simi have not only built a strong marital relationship but have also cemented their creative partnership. The duo has collaborated on multiple tracks that have become fan favorites, including ‘Chemistry’ and ‘Omo Olomo.’ Their joint album, ‘For Better, For Worse,’ is a testament to their shared passion for music and their synergy as artists.

Celebrations and Cheers

Their fifth anniversary sparked an avalanche of congratulatory messages from fans, fellow artists, and well-wishers on social media, with many celebrating the couple’s enduring love story. Adding an extra layer of celebration, Adekunle Gold surprised his wife with a customized luxury diamond necklace, inscribed with her name ‘SIMI,’ on her 35th birthday. The gift, presented amidst friends and family, was followed by a heartfelt message from the singer on Instagram, further showcasing the deep love and admiration he holds for his wife.

0
Music Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
6 mins ago
Depeche Mode to Ignite The O2 in London with Memento Mori Tour
Legendary rock and electronic fusion band, Depeche Mode, is gearing up for a mesmerizing performance at The O2 in London on January 22 and 27, 2024 as part of their Memento Mori tour. This highly anticipated tour marks the celebration of their 15th album and sees the iconic band, now featuring original members Dave Gahan
Depeche Mode to Ignite The O2 in London with Memento Mori Tour
Patti Smith Honors Lily Gladstone at Awards Gala in First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization
15 mins ago
Patti Smith Honors Lily Gladstone at Awards Gala in First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization
Celebrities Gather for Mel C's 50th Birthday Bash with Stylish Attire and Heartfelt Messages
18 mins ago
Celebrities Gather for Mel C's 50th Birthday Bash with Stylish Attire and Heartfelt Messages
Dreamville Rapper JID Talks Friendship with Yasiin Bey, Viral Hit 'Surround Sound', and Upcoming Albums
6 mins ago
Dreamville Rapper JID Talks Friendship with Yasiin Bey, Viral Hit 'Surround Sound', and Upcoming Albums
Young Irish Choir Shines at International Barbershop Competition
6 mins ago
Young Irish Choir Shines at International Barbershop Competition
The Kenyan Odyssey: Ugandan Music Legends and Their Recording Journeys
11 mins ago
The Kenyan Odyssey: Ugandan Music Legends and Their Recording Journeys
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea and Fulham Unveil Confirmed Line-ups for Upcoming Match
50 seconds
Chelsea and Fulham Unveil Confirmed Line-ups for Upcoming Match
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines
50 seconds
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines
From Belfast to Charleston: CJ Fulton's Rising Star in College Basketball
57 seconds
From Belfast to Charleston: CJ Fulton's Rising Star in College Basketball
Redefining Newborn Ventilation: The Potential of the Next Step Neonatal Resuscitator
1 min
Redefining Newborn Ventilation: The Potential of the Next Step Neonatal Resuscitator
Milind Deora Denies Leaving Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute in Mumbai South
1 min
Milind Deora Denies Leaving Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute in Mumbai South
Rohan Janse van Rensburg Joins Bordeaux Begles in Strategic Signing
1 min
Rohan Janse van Rensburg Joins Bordeaux Begles in Strategic Signing
Steve Smith Faces Golden Duck Dismissal in Debut as Opening Batsman
2 mins
Steve Smith Faces Golden Duck Dismissal in Debut as Opening Batsman
Delta House of Assembly Promises Impactful Legislative Agenda for 2024
3 mins
Delta House of Assembly Promises Impactful Legislative Agenda for 2024
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
4 mins
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
42 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app