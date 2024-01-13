Adekunle Gold and Simi Mark Five Years of Love and Music

It was a day of jubilant celebration and heartfelt commemorations as Nigerian Afrobeats artist, Adekunle Gold, and his wife, Simi, marked their fifth wedding anniversary. Adekunle Gold, born as Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, is a celebrated figure in the vibrant world of Afrobeats, his discography resonating with fans across the globe.

An Emotional Tribute

To commemorate this milestone, the singer-songwriter shared a poignant video of his wife Simi, herself a recognized musician in the industry. Accompanying the video was a heartfelt caption that celebrated their unwavering commitment and love over the past five years. The couple, who embarked on their romantic journey in 2014 and eventually sealed their bond in a private wedding ceremony in 2019, are proud parents to a daughter named Adejare.

Partners in Life and Music

Over the years, Adekunle Gold and Simi have not only built a strong marital relationship but have also cemented their creative partnership. The duo has collaborated on multiple tracks that have become fan favorites, including ‘Chemistry’ and ‘Omo Olomo.’ Their joint album, ‘For Better, For Worse,’ is a testament to their shared passion for music and their synergy as artists.

Celebrations and Cheers

Their fifth anniversary sparked an avalanche of congratulatory messages from fans, fellow artists, and well-wishers on social media, with many celebrating the couple’s enduring love story. Adding an extra layer of celebration, Adekunle Gold surprised his wife with a customized luxury diamond necklace, inscribed with her name ‘SIMI,’ on her 35th birthday. The gift, presented amidst friends and family, was followed by a heartfelt message from the singer on Instagram, further showcasing the deep love and admiration he holds for his wife.