AC/DC Electrifies Fans with 50th Anniversary Gold Vinyl Reissues and European Tour

As dawn breaks on a new era for one of rock's most enduring bands, AC/DC announces a monumental celebration of their 50th anniversary. The legendary group is set to reissue their entire catalog on limited edition gold vinyl, complete with a special anniversary logo, starting March 15. This electrifying collection, named "AC/DC 50", includes nine of their classic albums, available exclusively at Walmart. Each album, priced at $26.97 or available as a bundle for $239.97, will feature a unique 12"x12" print with new artwork, designed for the true collector to frame and cherish.

A Golden Tribute to Five Decades of Rock

In an unparalleled tribute to their five decades of music, AC/DC's reissued albums span the gamut of their iconic career. From High Voltage to Live, each gold vinyl encapsulates a chapter of the band's storied journey through rock history. The "AC/DC 50" artwork, specially designed for this anniversary, promises to be a collector's dream, blending nostalgia with the thrill of the present day. This release not only commemorates the band's past achievements but also marks their triumphant return to the stage after an eight-year hiatus.

The Power Up European Tour: A Return to Glory

AC/DC's announcement of their Power Up European Tour this summer has sent waves of excitement through the rock world. Fans across the UK and Europe are eagerly anticipating the band's return, ready to witness the electrifying performances that have defined AC/DC's legendary status. The tour, which celebrates the band's 50 years of relentless rock, is more than just concerts; it's a testament to AC/DC's enduring appeal and the unbreakable bond they share with their fans. As they prepare to hit the road, AC/DC proves that their power to captivate audiences remains undiminished by time.

A Merchandise Line to Mark the Milestone

Complementing the vinyl reissues and the upcoming tour, AC/DC has curated a 50th anniversary merchandise line. This exclusive collection offers fans a tangible piece of the band's milestone celebration, featuring designs that capture the spirit and energy of AC/DC. From apparel to accessories, each item in the merchandise line is a badge of honor for fans, symbolizing their part in the band's incredible 50-year journey. As AC/DC continues to rock the world, this merchandise serves as a reminder of the band's unparalleled legacy and the timeless appeal of their music.

In conclusion, AC/DC's 50th anniversary celebration is shaping up to be an unforgettable milestone in rock history. With their entire catalog reissued on limited edition gold vinyl, a highly anticipated European tour, and a special merchandise line, the band is set to electrify fans old and new. As they embark on this landmark celebration, AC/DC reaffirms their position as titans of rock, whose music continues to resonate across generations. This anniversary is not just a reflection of their past glory but a bold step into the future, promising more unforgettable moments and timeless rock anthems.