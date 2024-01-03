AB6IX Set to Release Eighth EP: “The Future Is Ours: Found”

In the vibrant landscape of K-pop, AB6IX marks a triumphant return with the announcement of their eighth extended play (EP), “The Future Is Ours: Found”, slated for a grand release on January 22. This news comes from their agency, Brand New Music, and has sent waves of anticipation among their burgeoning fanbase. After an eight-month hiatus following their seventh EP, “The Future Is Ours: Lost”, this new album is a significant event in the band’s music narrative.

AB6IX: The Quartet’s Journey

AB6IX debuted in 2019 with their EP, “B: Complete”, as a five-member ensemble. Following Lim Young-min’s departure in 2020, the band evolved into its current quartet form consisting of Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin, and Lee Dae-hwi. The latter three band members initially rose to fame through their participation in Mnet’s “Produce 101” season two in 2017. With Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi securing spots in the top 11, they later became part of the project boy band Wanna One. Post the disbandment of Wanna One in 2019, AB6IX was formed and has been creating waves in the music industry under Brand New Music.

“The Future Is Ours: Found”: A Sequel in the Making

The upcoming EP serves as a sequel to their previous album, carrying forward the band’s unique music narrative. The teaser image, featuring the band members walking away from a burning car filled with flowers, has stoked intrigue and speculation among fans. This new album is a testament to the band’s commitment to their craft and their dedication to their fans, promising to add an illustrious chapter to their growing discography.

The band’s journey, marked by their resilience and evolution, has been a testament to their musical prowess and unyielding spirit. With the release of “The Future Is Ours: Found”, AB6IX continues to write their narrative, one that is filled with the promise of growth and the anticipation of a future that is unequivocally theirs.