A Symphony of Talent: Sara Trickey and Ivana Gavrić to Perform Beethoven and Ravel in Somerset

On a crisp evening in February 2024, the hallowed halls of Somerset's most cherished venues will resonate with the mellifluous strains of Beethoven and Ravel, thanks to the concerted efforts of Concerts in the West, a charity dedicated to bringing high-caliber classical and baroque performances to the heart of the English countryside. This particular concert promises an auditory feast, featuring the dynamic duo of Sara Trickey, a violinist of profound versatility and passion, and Ivana Gavrić, a pianist celebrated for her introspective brilliance and exquisite sound. Together, they are set to breathe life into Beethoven's "Sonata No 5, Op 24, Spring" and Ravel's "Violin Sonata No 2 in G Major," promising an evening of passionately beautiful classical music that beckons to both the connoisseur and the casual listener alike.

A Symphony of Talent

Sara Trickey brings to the stage not just her instrument but a career's worth of accolades and experiences, having honed her craft under the tutelage of the legendary Camilla Wicks and enriched by immersive sessions at IMS Prussia Cove. Her academic journey, marked by a pursuit of Classics at Trinity Hall, Cambridge, complements her musical endeavors, offering her performances a depth that transcends technical mastery alone. Ivana Gavrić, whose early life in war-torn Sarajevo could not dampen her musical spirit, moved to the UK where she flourished into a pianist of international renown. With studies at the University of Cambridge and the Royal College of Music under her belt, Gavrić's playing, much like Trickey's, is a testament to the resilience and transformative power of music.

Concerts in the West: A Melodic Mission

Behind this upcoming concert is the silent yet steadfast dedication of Concerts in the West, a charity that has carved a niche for itself in the rural landscapes of Somerset, Dorset, and Devon. Founded with the mission to make world-class classical music accessible beyond the metropolitan elite, the charity operates through a network of dedicated trustees, hosts, and supporters. Their tireless work ensures that the region's historic venues, often overlooked by mainstream circuits, come alive with the sounds of violins, pianos, and the occasional baroque ensemble, creating a musical tapestry that enriches the cultural fabric of the West Country.

The Night Ahead

The anticipation for the upcoming performance is palpable, with tickets fast becoming a coveted item among classical music aficionados and newcomers alike. The choice of Beethoven's "Sonata No 5, Op 24, Spring" and Ravel's "Violin Sonata No 2 in G Major" is no coincidence – each piece, with its unique blend of technical prowess and emotive depth, mirrors the artistic journey of both Trickey and Gavrić. As attendees find their seats in the dim glow of the venue's lanterns, they prepare not just for a concert but for an experience that promises to be as enlightening as it is entertaining.

The evening of February 2024 will not just be a showcase of world-class musicians but a testament to the power of music to connect, heal, and inspire. As Sara Trickey and Ivana Gavrić take the stage, their strings and keys will weave a narrative that transcends the notes on the page, supported by the vision of Concerts in the West. This concert, like those before it and many that will follow, stands as a beacon of cultural enrichment, bringing together communities through the universal language of music.