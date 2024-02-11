A Symphony of Strings: Sougata Roy Chowdhury's Sarod Recital in Mysuru

A Symphony of Strings: Sougata Roy Chowdhury to Enchant Mysuru with Sarod Recital

Advertisment

Mysuru, a city that has long been a custodian of cultural heritage, is set to witness a captivating Hindustani classical music concert on February 12th. The evening's magic will unfold at Ganabharathi in Kuvempunagar, starting at 6 PM, with Sougata Roy Chowdhury from Kolkata taking center stage with his Sarod.

The Maestro and His Muse

Born into an artistic Bengali family, Sougata Roy Chowdhury's tryst with the Sarod began at the tender age of ten under the tutelage of Ustad Dhyanesh Khan. His dedication to the craft led him to secure a Master's degree in Indian Classical Music from the prestigious Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan.

Advertisment

Sougata's journey as a disciple continues under the mentorship of the senior disciple of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Guru Pandit Rajeev Taranath. His prowess has earned him the distinction of being an 'A' grade artist of All India Radio (AIR).

A Global Odyssey of Music

Sougata Roy Chowdhury's melodious strings have resonated not just within the borders of India but across continents. His performances have graced prestigious platforms around the world, showcasing the richness and depth of Hindustani classical music.

Advertisment

In addition to his performances, Sougata has been instrumental in imparting knowledge and holding workshops in Europe and the USA for many years. His contributions to the global understanding and appreciation of Indian classical music are indeed noteworthy.

The Accompaniment: Bhimashankar Bidanur on Tabla

The Sarod recital will be beautifully complemented by Bhimashankar Bidanur on the Tabla. His rhythmic mastery promises to add an enthralling dimension to the concert, creating a harmonious dialogue between the two instruments.

As the sun sets on February 12th, the stage at Ganabharathi in Mysuru will be set alight with the soulful renditions of Sougata Roy Chowdhury on the Sarod and the rhythmic cadence of Bhimashankar Bidanur on the Tabla. This confluence of talent will undoubtedly weave a musical tapestry that the audience in Mysuru will cherish for a long time.

In the heart of Mysuru, where culture pulses with vibrant energy, the Gayana Sabha is ready to host a mesmerizing Hindustani classical music concert. The evening of February 12th will echo with the enchanting notes of Sougata Roy Chowdhury's Sarod, accompanied by Bhimashankar Bidanur's Tabla. As the magic unfolds at Ganabharathi in Kuvempunagar, the audience can look forward to an unforgettable journey through the rich tapestry of Indian classical music.