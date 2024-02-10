A Symphony of Generations: Edgar and George Meyer's Concert of Connection

The rhythmic interplay of generations is set to grace the Koger Center for the Arts on February 17, as Edgar Meyer, a distinguished classical bassist and MacArthur Fellow, joins forces with his son, George, a Harvard and Juilliard School alum and accomplished composer. Born out of cherished family jam sessions, their concert will weave together a tapestry of a co-written, classically inspired duet and traditional fiddle tunes, showcasing their unique musical bond.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Generations

Edgar Meyer, a luminary in the realm of classical music, is celebrated not only for his mastery of the double bass but also for his ability to traverse diverse musical landscapes. His numerous accolades, including a MacArthur Fellowship, have cemented his status as a creative force. Now, alongside his son George, a gifted composer and multi-instrumentalist, Edgar is poised to embark on their most personal collaboration yet.

A Concert of Connection

Advertisment

The heart of the upcoming concert lies in an 18-minute piece divided into three movements. This tour de force encapsulates the duo's shared musical journey, incorporating rhythmic ideas inspired by Edgar's work with Indian tabla player Zakir Hussain. The intricate dance between bass and strings promises to captivate the audience, highlighting the depth and complexity of their connection.

A Timeless Tradition

The Meyers' performance at the Koger Center for the Arts represents a continuation of a rich musical legacy. By blending their individual talents and shared passions, Edgar and George are adding a new chapter to the enduring story of musical collaboration. As they take the stage, they invite the audience to join them on a journey that transcends generations, genres, and geographical boundaries.