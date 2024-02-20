A Dance with the Infinite: Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker and Pavel Kolesnikov Unveil Bach's Goldberg Variations

In the realm of performing arts, where the fusion of music and movement often transcends the tangible, a groundbreaking performance has emerged. Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, a renowned choreographer known for her meticulous approach to dance, alongside the internationally acclaimed pianist Pavel Kolesnikov, has brought to North American stages the premiere of 'The Goldberg Variations, BWV988'. This performance not only showcases De Keersmaeker's solo dance interpretation but also adheres to her principle of using the musical score as the very blueprint for choreography, thereby exploring Johann Sebastian Bach's late-period compositions through a unique lens.

A Symphony of Movement and Sound

The Goldberg Variations, composed by Bach as a set of an aria followed by thirty variations, is a piece that challenges performers with its complexity and depth. De Keersmaeker's approach to this masterpiece is nothing short of revolutionary. By interpreting the music's variations, canons, and fugues through dance, she seeks to find a form of movement that is both adaptable and fluid, yet retains a core that is steadfast and immutable. This performance, featuring Pavel Kolesnikov's exquisite piano accompaniment, becomes a dialogue between dancer and musician, between the body and the notes that transcend the score to become physical expression.

The Choreographic Language of De Keersmaeker

De Keersmaeker's choreographic language has always been one of exploration and reflection, using dance as a medium to question and interpret the world around her. The Goldberg Variations present a unique opportunity for De Keersmaeker to delve deeper into her artistic journey, pushing the boundaries of her choreography to reflect on the questions of today. Her dance is not just movement but a narrative, a story told through the interplay of body and sound. In this performance, De Keersmaeker's signature style—marked by its precision, emotion, and intellectual depth—engages in a profound conversation with Bach's music, demonstrating that even compositions from centuries past have the power to speak to modern audiences.

A Meeting of Masters

The collaboration between Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker and Pavel Kolesnikov is a testament to the magic that arises when masters of their respective arts unite. Kolesnikov, with his nuanced understanding of Bach's musical language, provides the perfect foundation upon which De Keersmaeker builds her choreographic narrative. This performance is a reminder of the enduring relevance of classical music and dance, reinterpreted for contemporary times. As the Goldberg Variations unfold on stage, audiences are invited into a world where music and movement merge, creating a space where time seems to expand, offering a glimpse into the infinite.

In conclusion, Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker and Pavel Kolesnikov's performance of 'The Goldberg Variations, BWV988' is a remarkable achievement in the world of performing arts. By challenging the conventional boundaries between music and dance, this performance not only honors Bach's legacy but also enriches our contemporary cultural landscape. As the final note fades and the last movement stills, what remains is the resonance of an unforgettable journey into the heart of artistic expression, where each variation becomes a step towards the sublime.