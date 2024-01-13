A Community Rallies to Bring Late Musician Kevin Ryan Home

Irish musician Kevin Ryan, known for his extraordinary talent and vibrant personality, met with an untimely demise in Tenerife. Left in the wake of this tragic event, a community bound together by music and friendship finds itself rallying behind the cause of bringing Kevin back home to Crossboyne, Claremorris. A GoFundMe campaign, dubbed the Kevin Ryan – Funeral and Repatriation Support Fund, has taken shape, driven by the efforts of Wallis Bird and Friends.

Poised to Alleviate the Burden

The campaign aims to shoulder the substantial expenses associated with Ryan’s repatriation and subsequent funeral. With a fundraising target set at €7,000, the initiative has already seen an overwhelming response. Within the first 14 hours, over €5,500 was raised, a testament to the community’s solidarity and the depth of affection for the late musician.

A Community United in Remembrance

Kevin Ryan’s passing has elicited an outpouring of heartfelt tributes on RIP.ie, painting a poignant picture of a man who touched countless lives with his music and spirit. Described as ‘full of life’, a ‘bright spark’, and a ‘gift to the world’, Ryan is remembered as a character whose presence instilled joy and positivity.

Wallis Bird at the Helm

Among the individuals spearheading the GoFundMe campaign is Irish musician Wallis Bird, a Berlin resident for over a decade. A prominent figure in the music scene, Bird’s involvement lends significant weight to the fundraising efforts. Despite the financial constraints that many are facing, the campaign organizers have expressed profound gratitude for the contributions pouring in, big and small.

The campaign continues its mission to provide Kevin Ryan’s family with the support they need during this challenging time. As the community comes together to mourn the loss of a ‘beautiful person’ and a ‘wonderful soul’, the essence of Kevin Ryan lives on in the melody of their collective remembrance.