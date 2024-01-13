en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

A Community Rallies to Bring Late Musician Kevin Ryan Home

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
A Community Rallies to Bring Late Musician Kevin Ryan Home

Irish musician Kevin Ryan, known for his extraordinary talent and vibrant personality, met with an untimely demise in Tenerife. Left in the wake of this tragic event, a community bound together by music and friendship finds itself rallying behind the cause of bringing Kevin back home to Crossboyne, Claremorris. A GoFundMe campaign, dubbed the Kevin Ryan – Funeral and Repatriation Support Fund, has taken shape, driven by the efforts of Wallis Bird and Friends.

Poised to Alleviate the Burden

The campaign aims to shoulder the substantial expenses associated with Ryan’s repatriation and subsequent funeral. With a fundraising target set at €7,000, the initiative has already seen an overwhelming response. Within the first 14 hours, over €5,500 was raised, a testament to the community’s solidarity and the depth of affection for the late musician.

A Community United in Remembrance

Kevin Ryan’s passing has elicited an outpouring of heartfelt tributes on RIP.ie, painting a poignant picture of a man who touched countless lives with his music and spirit. Described as ‘full of life’, a ‘bright spark’, and a ‘gift to the world’, Ryan is remembered as a character whose presence instilled joy and positivity.

Wallis Bird at the Helm

Among the individuals spearheading the GoFundMe campaign is Irish musician Wallis Bird, a Berlin resident for over a decade. A prominent figure in the music scene, Bird’s involvement lends significant weight to the fundraising efforts. Despite the financial constraints that many are facing, the campaign organizers have expressed profound gratitude for the contributions pouring in, big and small.

The campaign continues its mission to provide Kevin Ryan’s family with the support they need during this challenging time. As the community comes together to mourn the loss of a ‘beautiful person’ and a ‘wonderful soul’, the essence of Kevin Ryan lives on in the melody of their collective remembrance.

0
Ireland Music Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
8 mins ago
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
In a move that has sparked considerable debate within the local community, Racket Hall in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, is to be utilised as emergency accommodation for 160 International Protection Applicants (IPAs) from January 12, 2024. The decision was revealed to the Tipperary TDs on January 11, with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Influencer's Botched Liposuction Leads to Unforeseen Ordeal and Eventual Triumph
44 mins ago
Influencer's Botched Liposuction Leads to Unforeseen Ordeal and Eventual Triumph
Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase
1 hour ago
Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase
Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings
8 mins ago
Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings
Castlebar's Step Towards Urban Regeneration: Café Nero to Replace Historic Newspaper Office
26 mins ago
Castlebar's Step Towards Urban Regeneration: Café Nero to Replace Historic Newspaper Office
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
31 mins ago
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Latest Headlines
World News
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
17 seconds
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
25 seconds
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
33 seconds
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of 'The Hammer' Nickname and His Ownership of It
39 seconds
Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of 'The Hammer' Nickname and His Ownership of It
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
40 seconds
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
3 mins
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
3 mins
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
3 mins
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
3 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app