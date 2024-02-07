88rising's Star-Studded Album and Festival: A New Chapter in Asian American Hip Hop

The Asian-focused music empire, 88rising, is all set to release a star-studded album 'hella (">̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧ o· ̊:' on February 9. The album is a product of the art collective, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, which gained fame through its collaborations with BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway the Machine last year. The anticipated project features a stellar line-up of rap artists including Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Rick Ross, Offset, and Del the Funky Homosapien.

88rising: Championing Asian American Hip Hop

Established in 2015, 88rising has been a staunch advocate for Asian American Hip Hop artists. It has been instrumental in the rise of artists like Joji, Rich Brian, and Warren Hue. 88rising, which is also signed to RCA Records, has made significant contributions to the music landscape, not only as a record label but also as a marketing enterprise and video producer.

Head in the Clouds Festival Returns to New York

Another feather in 88rising's cap is its annual Head in the Clouds music festival, which predominantly features Asian American artists and those affiliated with the label. This year, the festival is slated to return to New York on May 11 and 12, 2024, at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. The line-up boasts of names like Joji, (G)I-DLE, BIBI, ILLENIUM B2B DABIN, and many more. The festival has gained a global footprint with editions held in Jakarta, Manila, and China.

Fighting Food Insecurity with Music

This year, 88rising's festival has partnered with Heart of Dinner, a non-profit organization focused on combating food insecurity and loneliness among Asian American older adults. This collaboration highlights the company's commitment to social causes. Presale tickets for the festival were made available on February 5, with the general sale set to begin on February 12.