Lifestyle

50 Cent Announces Abstinence for 2024 to Focus on New Project

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
In a surprising twist to the New Year, renowned rapper and entrepreneur, 50 Cent, has announced a major lifestyle adjustment for 2024. In a candid Instagram post, 50 Cent shared his resolution to practice abstinence for the remainder of the year. The decision, as stated by the G-Unit mogul, is an effort to focus solely on an upcoming, large-scale project that requires his undivided attention.

A New Year’s Change for Greater Ambitions

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, is a figure of enduring legacy in the music industry. Known for hits like ‘Candy Shop’, his influence in the world of rap is unquestionable. Now, it seems the rapper is ready to channel his energy into a new venture. This lifestyle change, he hopes, will aid him in achieving his ambitious goals for 2024.

A Strong Bond Amidst Surprising Decisions

Currently in a relationship with model and fitness entrepreneur, Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haynes, 50 Cent’s decision to abstain from sexual activities has taken many by surprise. However, the couple’s bond remains unaffected, as evidenced by Cuban Link’s recent affectionate birthday post for the rapper. Her support for his decisions and goals continues to be a pillar of their relationship.

Speculation of 50 Cent’s Return to Music

This lifestyle shift comes amidst speculation of 50 Cent’s potential return to music. In a previous interview with Big Boy, the rapper hinted at a planned collaboration with legendary artist, Dr. Dre. This project, it seems, may be the large-scale idea demanding his intense focus and commitment.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

