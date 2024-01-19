49ers to Decide on New Pregame Song for NFL Playoff Opener Against Packers

As the San Francisco 49ers brace themselves for their 2024 NFL playoff opener against the Green Bay Packers, the team's longstanding tradition of entering the field to the rhythm of a chosen song from a Bumpboxx, a mammoth Bluetooth speaker system, remains a focal point. This ritual, a touchstone of unity and energy for the team, prescribes that the same song be played as they make their entrance until they suffer a loss.

Tradition of Song Selection

In alignment with this tradition, a new song is selected by key players Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel following a loss. However, despite their recent defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, a game where many primary players were rested, there are whispers that a new anthem may still be selected for the playoffs.

Possible New Playoff Song

Williams, the team's All-Pro left tackle, hinted at the necessity of a playoff song when probed about it during an interview. The choice of song, a critical element that fuels the team's energy levels, had not yet been decided, according to wide receiver Samuel. This decision is expected to be made prior to their NFC divisional-round game on Saturday.

'Do It for the Bay'

The recent release of a new San Francisco 49ers anthem, 'Do It for the Bay,' by rappers Saweetie and P-Lo, has added a new dimension to the discussion. This high-octane hip-hop track, laden with references to the 49ers' colors and the Bay Area, may well be the team's choice. The 49ers organization has expressed gratitude for the song, and it is highly probable that it will reverberate through Levi's Stadium during the playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.