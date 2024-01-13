3LAU Releases Song Library as AI Model: A New Wave in Music Industry

Breaking boundaries and redefining music production, DJ Justin Blau, known by his stage name 3LAU, has released his extensive 12-year song library as an open-source AI model. This groundbreaking initiative allows users to delve deep into his creative process and craft their own compositions using the innovative 3LAU AI.

Tech Meets Music: A New Era

This creative venture is managed and distributed through blockchain technology by Blau’s Web3 company, Royal. Set at an accessible price of 0.011 ETH (approximately $25), the initiative encourages the democratization of music production. However, to prevent an inundation of AI-generated music, the number of licenses has been capped at 333.

AI Collaboration in the Music Industry

Blau is not alone in integrating AI into music. Fellow artist Grimes also permits the use of an AI version of her vocals, albeit with a condition: she receives 50% of the royalties. This symbiotic relationship between artists and AI models is indicative of a growing trend in the music industry, particularly within the electronic and pop genres.

Facing the Music: The Future of AI and Artistry

Despite the apprehensions about losing artistry to AI-generated content, artists like Blau and Grimes view this as a progressive step towards enhancing human capabilities. Blau, however, acknowledges that a complete AI takeover in music is still a distant prospect. The nuances of live performances and the irreplaceable charm of human vocalists will continue to hold their ground in the industry.

The overwhelming response to this initiative speaks volumes about its potential impact. All 333 licenses for 3LAU AI sold out within minutes of release, signaling a significant interest in this technological advancement and its potential to redefine the music industry.