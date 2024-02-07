2024 MOBO Awards: A Celebration of Black Music and Culture

The 26th edition of the MOBO Awards, a glittering celebration of Black music and culture, was held in Sheffield's Utilita Arena. The star-studded ceremony was headlined by a lineup of accomplished artists, including the Sugababes, Stormzy, and Little Simz.

Advertisment

Stars Shine on the Red Carpet

Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena, and Siobhan Donaghy of the Sugababes graced the red carpet in all-black attire, embodying elegance and sophistication. Not to be outdone, Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill turned heads with her stylish black velvet gown.

Hosts and Nominees

Advertisment

The ceremony was hosted by Babtunde Aleshe, Indiyah Polack, and Zeze Mills. The spotlight was also on Stormzy and Little Simz, who stood out with four nominations each, including Best Male and Female Act, respectively. Other noteworthy nominees were Central Cee, J Hus, PinkPantheress, and Raye.

Impact of Black Music and Culture

The event underscored the profound influence of Black music and culture, with MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE expressing pride in the organisation's evolution and the artists it champions. The ceremony also marked the introduction of new awards: the MOBO Impact and MOBO Pioneer Award.

Special Honours and Performances

Among the highlights of the event were special honours and electrifying performances by Soul II Soul, Ghetts, and the Sugababes. The 26th MOBO Awards special, helmed by DJ Target, is set to air on BBC One.