2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Swift, SZA Shine; Beyoncé, Cher Honored

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought together music's brightest stars for a night of accolades and performances, live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Ludacris, the event saw Taylor Swift, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo among the top nominees, with special honors going to Beyoncé, Cher, and more.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Performances and Honors

With a lineup that included Justin Timberlake, Green Day, and TLC, the awards ceremony was a showcase of diversity and talent across genres. Beyoncé received the Innovator Award, while Cher was presented with the Icon Award, highlighting their enduring impact on the music industry. Performances from Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae added to the evening's excitement.

Winners of the Night

Advertisment

Taylor Swift led the nominations and took home the Artist of the Year award, among others, solidifying her status as a music industry powerhouse. SZA followed closely, winning Song of the Year among her accolades, and Jelly Roll made a splash by winning Best New Artist in both the Pop and Country categories. The awards also celebrated achievements in Regional Mexican music, with Peso Pluma gaining recognition.

Reflecting on Music's Universal Language

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards not only celebrated the year's top artists and songs but also underscored the universal language of music. From pop to country, hip-hop to regional Mexican, the awards highlighted the diverse sounds that define our cultural landscape. As the industry looks forward, the night's winners and performances showcased the evolving nature of music and its ability to bring people together.