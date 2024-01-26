2024 Grammy Nominees' Fashion: A Look Back at Their Red Carpet Debuts

The 2024 Grammy Awards are poised to be a stage of glimmering gowns, suave suits, and bold fashion statements. Yet, beyond the music, the event also serves as a fashion runway, with nominees in the Best Album of the Year category setting trends with their red carpet styles. As we look forward to February 4, a stroll down memory lane offers a glimpse into the sartorial choices of these talented artists during their first appearances at the Grammys.

Debutante Days: Embarking on a Style Journey

From her first appearance on the Grammys red carpet in 2008, Taylor Swift has been a style icon. Nominated this year for "Midnights," Swift made her debut donning a purple strapless gown by Sandi Spika Borchetta. Her choice of attire, elegant and sophisticated, signaled the advent of a new fashionista on the music scene.

Sharing the year with Swift, Miley Cyrus, this year's nominee for "Endless Summer Vacation," made her entry in a white and silver dress by Celine, paired with Sergio Rossi shoes. The ensemble marked her evolution from a Disney star to an independent artist, both musically and sartorially.

Androgynous Chic to Vivacious Prints

Known for her unique androgynous style, Janelle Monáe has always pushed fashion boundaries. Nominated for "The Age of Pleasure," Monáe's first Grammys in 2009 saw her in an equestrian-inspired outfit, setting the tone for her future red carpet appearances.

The youngest in the lot, Olivia Rodrigo, made her Grammys debut in a dress by Vivienne Westwood. Nominated this year for "Guts" and a previous Best New Artist winner, Rodrigo's choice of attire mirrored her youthful energy and emerging style.

From Starry Nights to Skeleton-Inspired Attire

SZA, nominated for "SOS," made a vibrant splash at the 2016 Grammys in a printed two-piece set. The outfit, bursting with colors and patterns, reflected her vibrant personality and eclectic approach to fashion.

Lana Del Rey, known for her vintage style and nominated for "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," chose a Gucci crystal starry-embellished dress for her first appearance in 2018. The dress encapsulated her ethereal aesthetic and affinity towards old Hollywood glamour.

Jon Batiste, known for his sophisticated style, made his debut in a black suit with a distinctive gold diamond pattern. Nominated for "World Music Radio," his fashion choices have always been as distinctive and eclectic as his music.

Lastly, Phoebe Bridgers of Boygenius, known for her edgy style, wore a skeleton-inspired dress by Thom Browne in 2021. Nominated for "The Record" along with bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, Bridgers' choice of dress reflected her rebellious spirit and the band's alternative rock image.

As we await the 2024 Grammys, fans are eager to see how these artists will express their personal styles and set new fashion trends on the red carpet. Their debut appearances serve as a testament to their evolving styles, reminding us that fashion, like music, is an ever-changing landscape of self-expression.