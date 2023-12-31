en English
K-Pop

2023 MBC Music Festival: A Grand K-Pop Celebration Ushers in the New Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:12 pm EST
The curtain fell on 2023 with a resounding crescendo at the MBC Music Festival, a significant event in the South Korean music calendar, held on December 31. This much-anticipated festival, also known as MBC Gayo Daejejeon, attracted a diverse lineup of artists, each showcasing their unique style and talent.

A Grand Platform for K-Pop’s Stars

The festival provided a grand platform for the stars to connect with their fans, celebrate the past year’s musical achievements, and usher in the new year. Among the glittering parade of artists at the event were some of the biggest names in K-pop including SHINee, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, NMIXX, ATBO, NiziU, Kwon Eun Bi, STAYC, Kep1er, RIIZE, and 2AM.

Hosted by Prominent Figures

The festival was masterfully hosted by three prominent figures in the Korean entertainment industry: SHINee’s Minho, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, and Hwang Minhyun. Their dynamic presence added an extra layer of charm to the event, engaging the audience and ensuring a smooth flow of the performances.

Global Access and Live Streams

The festival was broadcast live from the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan at 8:30 pm KST. In line with the digital age, the event was accessible to K-pop fans around the globe via multiple streaming platforms. The MBC official YouTube channel served as one of the primary conduits for international fans to tune into the festival. Moreover, online-streaming tickets were also available, allowing global viewers to partake in this musical feast. The festival had two Live Stream Encores on January 1, 2024, ensuring fans didn’t miss out on the fantastic performances.

The 2023 MBC Music Festival stood as a testament to the unifying power of music, bridging the gap between artists and fans, and serving as a heartening conclusion to the year, while also setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting year ahead in the world of K-pop.

