2023: A Year of Dominance for Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift in the U.S. Music Industry

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
As 2023 drew to a close, the U.S. music industry witnessed an exceptional year in terms of both album sales and music consumption. According to Luminate, a music data tracking firm, Morgan Wallen’s album ‘One Thing at a Time’ reigned supreme, finishing as the most popular album in the U.S. The lead single from the album, ‘Last Night,’ also achieved the distinction of being the most streamed song in terms of on-demand audio streams.

‘One Thing at a Time’ – A Phenomenal Success

Notably, ‘One Thing at a Time’ did not just dominate the streaming charts but also made its mark in traditional album sales. With 326,000 traditional album sales, it was the 13th biggest selling album of the year. In total, ‘One Thing at a Time’ amassed an impressive 5.362 million equivalent album units in 2023. This is the largest sum since Adele’s ’25’ in 2015 and marks the eighth consecutive year that a solo male artist’s album topped Luminate’s year-end chart.

Swift Dominance and Genre Trends

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ led the Billboard 200 for six weeks, becoming the top-selling album of 2023. Swift set a new record with five albums in the year-end top 10, a first since Luminate began tracking in 1991. In terms of genre, R&B/hip-hop retained its spot as the top genre by total album consumption. Rock, pop, country, and Latin followed closely, while the world music genre, including K-pop, witnessed the largest percentage increase in consumption.

Album Sales and Music Consumption

For the third consecutive year, vinyl album sales outperformed CD album sales, with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ being the top-selling vinyl LP. Overall, U.S. album sales increased by 5.2% in 2023. Total music consumption in the U.S., measured in equivalent album units, saw an increase of 12.6% in 2023. These units are calculated based on traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA), excluding user-generated content (UGC) streams. However, UGC streams are included in Luminate’s industry volume numbers.

Music United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

