Music on Main Presents 'A Month of Tuesdays': A Classical Concert Series

As the city lights dim, the Fox Cabaret will come alive every Tuesday night with the sound of symphonies and sonatas. This February, the renowned Music on Main, under the leadership of founder and artistic director David Pay, is celebrating its 18th season in a way that strikes a chord with every music lover: a special concert series titled 'A Month of Tuesdays'.

A Classical Celebration

Over the past two decades, Music on Main has danced to the rhythm of success, hosting more than 700 concerts and events and giving a platform to over 1,800 musicians. As it steps into its 18th season, the organization is not breaking its stride. From February 13 to March 5, the Fox Cabaret, a venue known for its intimate setting, will resonate every Tuesday night with a variety of classical performances.

A Symphony of Performances

The concert series will feature a diverse selection of musicians, each bringing their unique touch to the classical genre. The lineup kicks off on February 13 with pianist and composer Timo Andres, who will not only perform beloved classics, but will also treat the audience to one of his original compositions. The following Tuesday, soprano Sarah Jo Kirsch and pianist Madeline Hildebrand will take the stage, presenting works from innovative composers like Kate Soper and Matthew Ricketts.

From Bach to Britten

On February 27, the spotlight will be on Ariel Barnes, a former cellist for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, who will be playing pieces by composers that span the ages, from Bach to Britten. The series will reach its crescendo on March 5 with the Dior String Quartet, a group known for their ability to traverse both classical and contemporary repertoire with finesse. This event series, more than just a concert, is an invitation to take a break from the usual Tuesday routine and immerse oneself in the timeless allure of classical music.