Arts & Entertainment

Music Industry Reshuffles: Executive Appointments and Promotions Across Various Companies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Leadership changes are sweeping across the music industry as several companies announce key executive appointments and promotions. Ivana Kirkbride is the new chief commercial officer at Deezer, tasked to foster global expansion and enhance commercial partnerships. Elliot A. Resnik brings his legal expertise to Raines Feldman Littrell LLP as a new partner. Atlantic Records announced a series of promotions with Jason Davis as senior vp of media engagement and strategy, Brittany Bell as vp of media relations, and Jordan Chalmers as vp of custom activations and emerging technology.

Executives on the move

Arista Records welcomed Sharon Timure as head of marketing and Kelsey Hession as publicity lead. In the Asian market, Warner Music India moved Sujal Parekh to the position of general manager of operations. Endurance Music Group recognized Lauren Funk’s contributions by elevating her to vp of publishing. Gibson Brands solidified its leadership by confirming Luke Ericson as their permanent chief operating officer.

Expansion of roles and new positions

TuneCore named Akhila Shankar as the new head of South Asia markets, marking its commitment to expanding in the region. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences created a new position, the chief Oscars officer, appointing Teni Melidonian to the role. One Fiinix Live, a live music agency, hired Bex Wedlake as an agent. Sylvia Coleman, a pioneering figure in the music industry, resigned from the board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited.

Board changes and key promotions

A2IM’s Richard James Burgess and NMPA’s Shannon Sorensen joined The Alliance’s board. Music Venue Trust added eight new patrons. Nitin Sawhney stepped down as PRS Foundation’s board chair to become its first patron. Patreon, a platform that has revolutionized how artists and creators are paid for their work, hired Paige Fitzgerald as the new COO. MSG Entertainment promoted Jessica Tuttle to executive vp of productions. BRIC appointed Saidah Blount as the executive director of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn. Fair Trade Services promoted Darren Elrod to president and James Rueger to chief creative officer. Music Will, a non-profit organization, appointed Mike Wasserman as CEO. Orienteer, a music PR agency, expanded its team with the addition of Genesis Garcia.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

