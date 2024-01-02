Music in 2024: An Eclectic Symphony Beyond Taylor Swift’s Concerts

As the anticipation for Taylor Swift’s 2024 concerts reaches a fever pitch, there’s a cornucopia of musical talent ready to satiate those unable to secure a ticket to Swift’s exclusive performances. From rock to soul, country to electronic, the upcoming year is set to resonate with diverse soundscapes.

The Darkness: Reigniting the Rock Flame

Fronted by the effervescent Justin Hawkins, The Darkness is primed to deliver a high-octane performance at Festival Hall on February 3. The band, renowned for their electrifying stage presence, will be promoting their latest album, ‘Motorheart’, and an accompanying documentary. Expect an evening of relentless energy, compelling riffs, and Hawkins’ signature falsetto.

Charley Crockett: The Texan Troubadour Returns

Following his successful 2023 tour, Charley Crockett is returning to Australian shores with his band, the Blue Drifters. Scheduled to perform at The Forum on February 12, Crockett brings his distinct blend of country, blues, and soul, offering an authentic, foot-tapping Texan experience.

Sampha Sisay: The Return of a Musical Maestro

After a six-year hiatus since his Mercury Music Prize-winning debut, ‘Process’, South London’s Sampha Sisay is back with a new album, ‘Lahai’. His tour, scheduled for March 1 at Margaret Court Arena, promises an emotional, immersive, and unforgettable musical journey.

Legends Take Their Last Bow

Soul diva Gladys Knight embarks on her farewell tour, with a performance at Hamer Hall on March 26. The Chemical Brothers promise a spectacle of sound and vision at Mount Duneed Estate on April 16. Nick Cave, accompanied by Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood, plans an intimate solo performance at The Plenary on April 25 and 26. The Sydney rock quartet, The Clouds, make a triumphant return with a mid-year performance at The Corner Hotel on May 11. And the ’70s disco legends, Boney M, featuring Maizie Williams, bid adieu with a farewell tour.