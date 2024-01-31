Music From the Sole's Electrifying Tap Performance at The Joyce Theater

The hallowed halls of the Joyce Theater hummed with an electric anticipation as the crowd prepared for the latest offering from Music From the Sole. The tap dance and live music ensemble, co-helmed by Brazilian choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and American composer Gregory Richardson, was about to blur the lines, challenging audience perceptions of where music ends, and dance begins.

Breaking Boundaries: When Dancers Become Musicians

The performance commenced with an explosive entrance by 14 artists, who sang, drummed, and paraded through the audience, their dynamic energy infectious. The crowd was quickly on its feet, swept up in the spectacle. The ensemble of nine dancers, who see themselves as much musicians as they do dancers, melded flawlessly with the five-piece band. There were moments when body percussion was as much a part of the musical score as the instruments themselves.

Blending Movement Traditions: Sandoval's Vision

Sandoval, known for his innovative approach to dance, aims to dissolve the traditional boundaries that separate dance companies from bands. His vision encompasses a vast array of movement traditions. He places particular emphasis on highlighting tap's African diasporic roots and establishing connections with Afro-Brazilian culture. Throughout the performance, elements of samba, house, Lindy Hop, and Orisha dances were masterfully woven into the rhythmic fabric of tap footwork. This fusion was not only seen but heard in the soulful music composed by Richardson and Sandoval, performed live by the ensemble's band.

A Partnership Born from Street Performances

Sandoval and Richardson's partnership was born from their mutual work with tap innovator Michelle Dorrance. It was further nurtured through street performances in New York, where the duo honed their craft, each performance a test in trust and synchronicity. Their street-forged bond is evident in the seamless blend of music and dance that defines their performances, and 'I Didn't Come to Stay' is a testament to their unique artistic vision.