Music Choice Controversy on 'Dancing On Ice': Ricky Norwood Faces Viewer Discontent

In the heart of the ITV skating show 'Dancing On Ice,' a storm is brewing, and it's all about the music. Former 'EastEnders' actor Ricky Norwood found himself at the center of controversy following his recent performance. The actor, known for his magnetic charisma, took to the ice to perform a lederhosen-themed routine. The twist? His routine was set to a remix of 'YMCA,' a nod to the traditional German Schuhplattler dance.

The Discordance of Musical Choice

Fans of the show, however, were not amused. They took to social media, expressing their dissatisfaction with the musical choice. For them, the lighthearted, disco-pop tune didn't match the quality of other contestants' routines, which were inspired by classic dances such as the Cha Cha Cha and the Tango. These fans felt that the 'YMCA' remix did not do justice to Norwood's performance and the theme of the routine.

Allegations of Unfair Treatment

The discontent did not stop at the music choice. Fans began to speculate, suggesting that the production team intentionally chose an unusual song to disadvantage Norwood. The term 'stitch up' became a trending topic on Twitter, pointing to the perceived unfair treatment of the 'EastEnders' star.

Despite the Backlash, A Shining Spirit

Despite the mounting criticism surrounding the music, some viewers chose to focus on Norwood's performance and his unwavering positivity. They praised his dedication and spirit, lauding him for his ability to rise above the controversy. Prior to the episode, Norwood had shared his enthusiasm for the show on Instagram, thanking fans for their support. He had also made headlines when he reportedly threatened to quit the show after a disagreement with his co-star Annette over his posture. This heated moment, where Norwood stormed off the ice, was seen as a testament to his commitment to perfecting his performance.