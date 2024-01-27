Music Affairs Centre Announces Third Edition of Nagham 2023 Competition

Breaking the silence of a Sunday evening, the Music Affairs Centre, under the directive of the Ministry of Culture, proclaimed the onset of the third edition of the Nagham 2023 competition. The announcement, made on the Centre's YouTube channel, stirred excitement among both Arab and international music enthusiasts, signaling the start of a melodic journey.

Unveiling the Competition Structure

The Nagham 2023 competition, structured into five episodes, serves as a platform for talent, offering an equal opportunity for Arab and international contestants. In the first four episodes, eight contestants take the stage, each performing individually, accompanied by the harmonious strains of an Oud player. Of these, two advance based on their performance, adjudged by an esteemed jury and a discerning audience.

The Grand Finale

The fifth episode brings together the advancing contestants from the previous rounds, culminating in a grand finale. The contestants perform alongside a full band, showcasing their talent in front of a larger audience. Following the performances, public voting opens, allowing fans and music connoisseurs to choose their favorite, their votes determining the winners.

Schedule and Jury Panel

The episodes are scheduled to air starting the following Sunday evening, with a frequency of four episodes per week. This includes two episodes for the Arab category and two for the international category, leading up to the final episode on February 11. This final episode triggers the public voting process, followed by an awards ceremony that crowns the winners. The competition will witness a jury panel comprising prominent figures such as Ali Abdulsattar, Ghanem Shaheen, Yassin Al Ayari, Dana Al Fardan, Dr. Nasser Suhaim, and Maestro Giovanni Basile, in addition to a panel of five listeners, each with their unique perspectives on music.