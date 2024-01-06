en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Museum Sunday’ in Tallinn: A Step Towards Cultural Accessibility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
‘Museum Sunday’ in Tallinn: A Step Towards Cultural Accessibility

Once a month, the city of Tallinn, the vibrant capital of Estonia, transforms into a melting pot of history, culture, and art. The first Sunday of every month since March 2022 has been designated as ‘Museum Sunday’. This cultural initiative invites the public to step into the city’s rich past and diverse present, with free access to select city-owned museums. The initiative aims to magnify the city’s cultural pulse and make it accessible to everyone, irrespective of their economic backgrounds.

Unfolding History, Experiencing Art

On Museum Sundays, individual visitors can wander through the halls of participating museums at no cost. However, guided group tours are not available on these days. The list of participating museums is a comprehensive cross-section of Tallinn’s cultural landscape, covering a wide array of themes and periods.

The Tallinn City Life Museum, the Photo Museum, and the Kiek in de Kök Fortifications Museum offer glimpses into the city’s storied past. The Tallinn Russian Museum and the Peter I House Museum delve into the city’s Russian heritage, while the Vilde Museum and Tammsaare Museum pay homage to Estonia’s literary giants. The Mati Unt Museum and Kalamaja Museum preserve the memories of the city’s theatrical and industrial past, respectively.

The Tallinn Art Hall Lasnamäe pavilion, Nõmme Museum, and the Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia paint a picture of the city’s vibrant artistic scene, from traditional to modern.

Embracing the Cultural Wave

The Museum Sunday initiative has been welcomed with open arms by the public, leading to high visitor interest. The popularity of the event has necessitated pre-registration through online ticketing to manage the crowd efficiently. Visitors are advised to anticipate potential waiting times due to visitor limits imposed at some venues for effective crowd control.

Fostering Accessibility and Inclusion

The free entry policy on Museum Sundays underscores the city’s commitment to enhancing cultural accessibility. It seeks to draw attention to the city’s vibrant museum activities and encourages people to engage more deeply with their city’s history, heritage, and art. It’s a testament to Tallinn’s dedication to fostering a society where culture and history are not bound by financial constraints but are shared treasures for all to explore and appreciate.

0
Arts & Entertainment Estonia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards 2024: Recognizing Musical Legends and Metallica's First Marching Band Challenge
A harmonious blend of talent has been selected to receive the 2024 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards. The distinguished honor will be bestowed upon a diverse group of artists, including N.W.A, Laurie Anderson, and Gladys Knight. The announcement was made by Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason, marking an ode to their significant contributions to the music
Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards 2024: Recognizing Musical Legends and Metallica's First Marching Band Challenge
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
9 mins ago
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
9 mins ago
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
5 mins ago
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
7 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
8 mins ago
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
Latest Headlines
World News
Renewaballs and Hubba Team Up to Tackle Tennis Ball Waste
45 seconds
Renewaballs and Hubba Team Up to Tackle Tennis Ball Waste
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
2 mins
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
South Carolina's Healthcare Revolution: Dismantling Regulatory Barriers to Boost Competition and Innovation
2 mins
South Carolina's Healthcare Revolution: Dismantling Regulatory Barriers to Boost Competition and Innovation
Rishi Sunak: Championing Forgotten Towns and Fair Play
2 mins
Rishi Sunak: Championing Forgotten Towns and Fair Play
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
2 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
Promising Young Boxer Morgan Smith Remembered: Community United in Grief
3 mins
Promising Young Boxer Morgan Smith Remembered: Community United in Grief
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
3 mins
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
4 mins
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
House Committees Call for Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden
4 mins
House Committees Call for Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
2 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app