Museum Days Returns to Boost Milwaukee's Cultural Scene

The city of Milwaukee is set to once again become a vibrant hub for art and culture lovers as VISIT Milwaukee announces the return of Museum Days. This captivating cultural campaign aims to increase attendance and raise awareness of Milwaukee's museums. Scheduled to run from January 18 to 28, the initiative will feature discounted entry to 30 museums, with fees ranging from free to $15.

Reviving a Successful Cultural Campaign

First introduced in the previous year, Museum Days proved to be a successful vehicle for boosting museum visitation. In fact, the Bucyrus Museum reported a threefold increase in attendance, while America's Black Holocaust Museum and the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum also saw a significant surge in ticket sales. In the face of such success, it's no surprise that the campaign is making a comeback.

Attracting Regional Visitors

To reach a wider audience, VISIT Milwaukee has devised a multi-faceted marketing strategy. The campaign will leverage blogs, paid search, digital advertising, geofencing, social media, and influencer marketing. In addition, the organization has forged partnerships with influencers from the Chicago area, with the goal of attracting regional visitors to Milwaukee's museums.

A Focus on Funding

The campaign will kick off with an enlightening panel discussion titled 'On the Issues: Museum and Arts Funding in Wisconsin.' This event aims to shed light on the challenges and opportunities in enhancing visibility and funding for Milwaukee's museums. The panel will feature prominent local leaders from various community and arts organizations, offering a platform for in-depth conversation about the future of arts and culture in the city.