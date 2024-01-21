Museu de la Mediterrania Exhibition Reveals Ancient Artisanal Trades

The Museu de la Mediterrania in Torroella de Montgri is currently the host of the 'The objects (us) talk' exhibition, a thought-provoking display of carefully curated objects from ancient and artisanal trades. This temporary exhibition, running until February 5, reveals the extensive, often unseen, efforts that go into managing the museum's varied reserve collections.

Unveiling the Hidden World of Conservation

At the heart of this exhibition, visitors are offered an in-depth look into the world of preventive and curative conservation. Each object displayed is accompanied by informative panels, shedding light on the intricate process of restoration, documentation, and promotion activities that ethnological museums like the Museu de la Mediterrania undertake.

Preserving the Past

The exhibition serves as a vibrant reminder of the past, featuring artifacts that reveal aspects of daily life that have either been lost or fallen into disuse due to societal changes. The recovery, conservation, and dissemination of these objects play a pivotal role in understanding and appreciating the lifestyles and cultures of our ancestors.

A Glimpse into Ancient Artisanal Trades

Among the most noteworthy items exhibited are musical necklaces with bells and bakery shovels, brought to the fore for their aesthetic appeal and historical value. Such artifacts provide a glimpse into the world of ancient trades, reflecting the skill and artistry of our predecessors.

The exhibition's focus on ancient artisanal trades also extends to a detailed history of Chinese ivory carving from ancient times to the Qing Dynasty. It delves into the types of objects crafted, the techniques used, and the historical significance of ivory carving in ancient Chinese trades, further enriching the visitor's understanding of our past.