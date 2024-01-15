en English
Arts & Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Visits Munawwar Rana’s Residence in Lucknow to Pay his Respects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Javed Akhtar Visits Munawwar Rana’s Residence in Lucknow to Pay his Respects

In a tragic loss for the world of literature, renowned poet Munawwar Rana breathed his last on January 14, 2024, at the age of 71, following a prolonged battle with throat cancer. The news of his death sent waves of grief across the literary community, leaving behind a gaping void in the realm of ‘Shayari’ (Urdu poetry).

A Luminary in the Tapestry of Indian Literature

Rana’s contribution to contemporary literature is illustrious and expansive. Known for his thought-provoking and emotionally charged verses, Rana’s work resonated deeply with the common people. His mastery of simple language and profound exploration of social issues through his poetry earned him a distinguished place in the literary circles. His most famous work, ‘Maa’, is a testament to his exceptional talent and is held in high regard by poetry lovers.

A Tribute to the Poetic Maestro

Among the many who mourned Rana’s loss was acclaimed poet and Bollywood figure, Javed Akhtar, who visited Rana’s residence in Lucknow to pay his respects. Akhtar’s tribute was a poignant expression of the immense loss felt by the entire literary community. Rana’s death, he stated, marked a significant blow to the world of Shayari. His sentiments echoed the reverence and high regard in which Rana was held.

The Legacy of Munawwar Rana

Rana’s legacy is nothing short of extraordinary. His work has been instrumental in promoting Urdu poetry, bridging gaps across generations. Born on November 26, 1952, Rana’s journey culminated in a body of work that continues to inspire and touch lives. His notable work, ‘Shahdaba’, earned him the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 – a recognition he later returned for political reasons.

The passing of Munawwar Rana undoubtedly marks the end of an era. His demise is deeply mourned by admirers and fellow poets alike. Yet, his work continues to live on, offering solace and a lasting connection to this luminary of Indian literature.

Arts & Entertainment India Obituary
