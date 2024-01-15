en English
Arts & Entertainment

Munawwar Rana’s Death: Mortal Rites Brought to his Residence

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
On Sunday, the literary world lost a towering figure. Renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, succumbing to a prolonged illness after six days on a ventilator. The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter, Somaiyya Rana, leaving the world to mourn the loss of a significant contributor to Indian literature.

A Stalwart in Urdu Poetry

Born on November 26, 1952, Munawwar Rana’s journey in literature was marked by an indelible imprint of his distinct style and profound thoughts. His work, ‘Shahdaba’, garnered him the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014. However, in a move that reflected his deep political convictions, he returned the award, creating ripples in the literary and political circles.

His verses, resonating with life, love, and society’s reflections, were known for their accessibility. By using Hindi or Hindustani words in his poetry, as opposed to difficult Arabic or Persian words, Rana made his work widely popular, crossing linguistic barriers and connecting directly with the common people.

Legacy Beyond Literature

Rana’s impact, however, was not just confined to the realm of literature. He was an active participant in political developments and was known for his support of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters alongside his daughter. His controversial remarks during the farmers’ agitation made headlines, showcasing his fearless and uncompromising stance on issues he believed in.

Remembering Munawwar Rana

Fellow poets, literary critics, and political figures have expressed their grief, paying tribute to Rana’s legacy in Urdu poetry. His unique style and impactful verses have left a lasting imprint on Indian literature. His struggle with health issues, including lung and throat infections in 2017, and ongoing kidney problems requiring regular dialysis, added a layer of resilience to his character.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is among the political figures who have paid tributes, recognizing the poet’s influence and expressing condolences. Despite his passing, Munawwar Rana’s legacy continues to inspire and his verses continue to touch lives, ensuring his place in the pantheon of great poets.

Arts & Entertainment India Obituary
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

