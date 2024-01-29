Munawar Faruqui Crowned Winner of Bigg Boss 17 in Glittering Finale

In a grand display of resilience and adaptability, comedian Munawar Faruqui has been crowned the winner of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The finale, a star-studded affair, marked the end of an eventful journey for Faruqui, whose time on the show was a whirlwind of confrontations, controversies, and personal growth.

'Tujhe Tunnel Tak Chhod Dunga'

The comedian captured the attention of viewers with his catchy phrase 'tujhe tunnel tak chhod dunga,' becoming a household name. Throughout the season, Faruqui's highs and lows, his strong bonds with some contestants, and his significant altercation with Ankita and Vicky kept the audience both captivated and intrigued.

A Journey of Triumph

The season was a true testament to Munawar's resilience, as he navigated the dynamic environment of the Bigg Boss house. Amid the chaos and competition, he proved his mettle, standing tall against the odds. This victory is a culmination of his journey on the show, marked by personal growth and adaptability.

Glittering Finale

The finale of Bigg Boss 17 was nothing short of a dazzling spectacle. It featured performances from the Top 5 finalists, making it a memorable event. In addition, appearances by former contestants added to the grandeur of the evening, highlighting the anticipation and excitement leading up to the final announcement.

With around 90 percent of audience votes in his favor, Faruqui's victory underpins the immense support he garnered throughout his journey on the show. His story, marked by his ability to thrive amid adversity, resonates deeply with the audience, making his victory a fitting end to an eventful season of Bigg Boss.