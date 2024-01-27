Mumbai's Tapestry of Tales: Music, Controversy, and a Tribute to National Security Guard

In the bustling city of Mumbai, stories unfold at every corner, speaking volumes about its vibrant cultural, artistic, and social fabric. One such narrative is that of Harsiddhi Mody, a Mumbai native now living in Australia. Mody has successfully founded Khelaiya Productions, an organization aimed at promoting regional Indian music through theatre. With her initiative, Mody is not just preserving the rich musical heritage of India but also making it accessible to the global audience.

The Treblemakers: Young Band with a Grand Vision

Another compelling thread in Mumbai's tapestry of tales is the story of 'The Treblemakers', a band comprising four 12-year-olds from The Cathedral and John Connon School. Their talent was showcased at the renowned Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, where they enthralled audiences with their performance. However, what sets this young band apart is their commitment to social causes. They donate their event proceeds to charity, setting a stellar example for their peers.

Controversy Surrounding Mahalaxmi Racecourse Revamp

A controversial topic that has been making headlines in the city is the proposed revamp of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The government of Maharashtra has plans to transform the racecourse into a public park. This has met with opposition from some club members, who have been spreading false rumors about an amusement park being built. The government has clarified that the plan is to enhance the area for public use and not for commercial amusement purposes. The club's lease ended in 2013, and the government alleges that certain members have been using the land for personal benefit, hindering public access to the park.

Cricket Awards Controversy

Adding to the mix of Mumbai's diverse narratives is the recent controversy in the cricket world. Former India women's cricket team captain, Diana Edulji, was overlooked for the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. Instead, the honour was given to Farokh Engineer and Ravi Shastri, causing a stir in the cricketing community.

A Calendar Tribute to National Security Guard

Rounding up the city's recent happenings, photographers Pravin Talan and Rupali Saagar, now married, have released the National Security Guard-themed calendar for this year. The calendar showcases the elite force's high-tech gear, paying tribute to their dedication and service to the nation.