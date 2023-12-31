en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mumbai’s 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:07 am EST
The cultural tapestry of Mumbai is set to shimmer in 2024 with a kaleidoscope of events spanning art, music, and community engagement. The city’s cultural calendar is packed to the brim, promising an exciting year for Mumbai’s citizens and visitors alike.

Nature Morte’s New Space and Subodh Gupta’s Solo Show

January 19 marks the unveiling of a new permanent space by Delhi-based gallery Nature Morte at Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bandar. The highlight of this grand opening is a solo show by Subodh Gupta, one of India’s prominent contemporary artists, showcased through March 9. Gupta’s mesmerizing sculptures, paintings, and wall reliefs will dominate the gallery space, offering viewers a deep dive into his artistic universe.

The Inaugural Mumbai Festival

Commencing in 2024 is the Mumbai Festival, a consolidation of large-scale outdoor activities occurring throughout the city. Slated for January 20-28, the festival includes the famous Mumbai Marathon, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, and a host of other events, all under one umbrella. Spearheaded by Anand Mahindra, this festival aims to encapsulate the city’s diverse cultural offerings in a singular, grand spectacle.

Mumbai Gallery Weekend and Sudarshan Shetty’s Show

From January 11-14, Mumbai will buzz with the Mumbai Gallery Weekend, featuring 36 participating spaces, enriched by numerous talks and performances. This event promises an immersive gallery-hopping experience for art enthusiasts. Concurrently, artist Sudarshan Shetty’s show at IFBE Ballard Estate will run from January 6-17. Shetty explores the notion of individual multiplicity through installations and film projections, inviting viewers to question and interpret their own multitudes.

Other Artistic Endeavors and Ed Sheeran’s Tour

2024 will also see various exhibitions and programs, such as a Grow Lab at the Museum of Solutions and a selection of photographs at Space118. In the music front, the year will be marked by British pop icon Ed Sheeran‘s Mathematics tour, which will halt in Mumbai on March 16. Sheeran’s fans can anticipate a two-hour set of his well-known hits, accompanied by British singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

The city’s cultural scene will also be lit by performances from legendary Gulzar, a music festival featuring emerging artists, a ventriloquist comedy show, storytelling by Humans of Bombay, and a pet festival. Moreover, NCPA plans to host youth theatre initiatives, plays, and music concerts featuring stalwarts like Ustad Zakir Hussain and Niladri Kumar.

From tranquil garden retreats to beachside fiestas, street food extravaganzas, and opulent gala nights, Mumbai’s 2024 cultural itinerary is set to provide a rich feast for the senses. The city, known for its vibrant spirit, is ready to usher in 2024 with an abundance of cultural offerings that reflect both its heritage and its modernity.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

