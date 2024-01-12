en English
Mumbai to Host ‘Hamari Virasat’ Exhibition Celebrating 75 Years of Indian Constitution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Mumbai to Host ‘Hamari Virasat’ Exhibition Celebrating 75 Years of Indian Constitution

In the bustling heart of Mumbai, a unique celebration is about to unfold. ‘Hamari Virasat’ – an art exhibition that will pay homage to the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, is set to open its doors at the CSMVS Museum from January 12 to 14, 2024. The exhibition is more than just a tribute to this revered document; it’s a testament to the country’s rich artisanal heritage, a window into the lives of its artisans, and a platform for national unity and diversity.

The Artistic Tribute to Constitution

Organized by the Hand for Handmade Foundation, the exhibition will feature 75 handmade textile artworks. Each piece, a labor of love and skill, is contributed pro-bono by members of the Hand for Handmade community. The exhibition aims to foster a connection between people and artisans, allowing the latter’s creativity to shine through the lens of a project that reflects national unity and diversity.

‘Hamari Virasat’: A Platform for Dialogue

Shibani Dasgupta Jain, the founder of the Hand for Handmade Foundation, envisions ‘Hamari Virasat’ as more than just an exhibition. She hopes it will stimulate discussions about the art and craft sector and inspire a reimagination of the industry for greater impact. In her words, ‘Hamari Virasat’ is a way of acknowledging and celebrating the constitution, while also highlighting the importance of India’s artisans and their contributions to the country’s cultural heritage.

Workshops: Stories of Art and Constitution

Complementing the exhibition, a series of workshops will be conducted. These sessions will share stories of artists who contributed to the Indian Constitution and discuss how constitutional values have led to rights and welfare for citizens, including artisans. The workshops are in collaboration with the knowledge partner We, the People Abhiyan, ensuring a rich, insightful exchange of knowledge and ideas.

Supported by the JSW Group, ‘Hamari Virasat’ will later move to the Kala Ghoda festival at Cross Maidan from January 20 to 28, before traveling to other parts of the country, spreading the message of unity, diversity, and the power of artisanal heritage across India.

