Arts & Entertainment

Multilingual Mushaira: A Celebration of Cultural Richness and Linguistic Diversity in Multan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Multilingual Mushaira: A Celebration of Cultural Richness and Linguistic Diversity in Multan

In a celebration of lyrical expression and cultural richness, Multan bore witness to a captivating multilingual Mushaira titled ‘Hum Hain Sokhan Nawaz’. A joint venture by Radio Pakistan Multan and PTV Multan Centre, the event became a haven for poets, writers, and enthusiasts alike, showcasing the intricate tapestry of linguistic diversity.

A Beacon of Multilingualism

The Mushaira was not confined to a single language or region. Instead, it embraced the linguistic diversity of Pakistan, featuring poetry in Urdu, Saraiki, Punjabi, and Haryanvi languages. This linguistic inclusivity echoed the country’s cultural fabric, threading together disparate voices into a harmonious whole.

Revered Figures of Literature

The event was presided over by Dr. Muhammad Amin, a respected poet, writer, and academician. His presence added an extra layer of intellectual gravitas to the proceedings. The event was further graced by Prof Anwar Jamal, a renowned author, painter, and poet. These stalwarts of literature provided the event with a sense of reverence and added a touch of academic rigour.

More Than Poetry

While poetry was at the heart of the Mushaira, it transcended the realm of mere words and verses. The event also served as a platform for fostering unity and strengthening the cultural fabric of the region. By bringing together the voices of different regions, the Mushaira amplified the diversity of Pakistan, creating an atmosphere that was as culturally rich as it was intellectually stimulating.

Arts & Entertainment Pakistan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

