Mulligan Questions 2024 Oscar Nominations: 'Saltburn' and Gerwig's 'Barbie' Overlooked

Actress Carey Mulligan has broken her silence on the 2024 Oscar nominations, voicing her disappointment over the lack of recognition for the popular film 'Saltburn' and Greta Gerwig's directorial work on 'Barbie'. Mulligan, a Best Actress nominee herself, has shown profound solidarity with her fellow artists.

'Saltburn' Snubbed by the Academy

'Saltburn', a film that has gained internet phenomenon status and received several Golden Globe nominations, was conspicuously absent from the list of Academy Award nominations. The film had also clinched five BAFTA awards, including Best British Film and acting acknowledgements for Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, and Jacob Elordi.

Mulligan's Take on the Situation

Expressing her dismay, Mulligan questioned the Academy's decision, considering the film's popularity and critical acclaim. She also highlighted the issue of the Academy overlooking films that have gained significant traction on digital platforms, a trend that has been on the rise in recent years.

Gerwig's Omission from the Oscars

The 'Maestro' actress also expressed disappointment over Greta Gerwig's omission from the Oscar nominations for her work on 'Barbie'. Despite the film achieving both critical acclaim and global success, Gerwig was left out of the Best Director category, a decision Mulligan called into question.

Mulligan's comments have sparked a conversation about the Academy's decision-making process and the factors considered in the nomination process. It remains to be seen how this will impact future award seasons.