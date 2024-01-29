Mukesh Rishi Reflects on Gunda Role and Bulla's Cult Popularity

Mukesh Rishi, renowned for his portrayal of the villainous character Bulla in the 1998 film 'Gunda', has recently shed light on his initial hesitations about the role. Directed by Kanti Shah and co-starring Mithun Chakraborty, the film, despite being criticized for its exaggerated drama and peculiar plot, has managed to secure a unique spot in the annals of Indian cinema.

Initial Reservations

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Rishi confessed to viewing the acceptance of the role as a 'misstep'. He even recalled fielding inquiries from a senior actor questioning his decision to take on such a character. However, time has proven that Rishi's portrayal of Bulla resonated with audiences, perhaps more than he could have anticipated.

Bulla's Unexpected Popularity

Despite Rishi's initial doubts, Bulla became an internet sensation, particularly among the younger generation. This newfound fame was brought to Rishi's attention by none other than actor Saif Ali Khan. He informed Rishi that 'Gunda' had ascended to a new level of recognition online. This led to Rishi fielding calls from international fans and even requests to recite Bulla's iconic lines at events.

Acknowledging the Unexpected

Rishi acknowledged the film's and the character's flaws but expressed gratitude for Bulla's enduring popularity and acceptance, which he never expected to persist two to three decades later. 'Gunda', initially dismissed for its over-the-top melodrama and peculiar plot, has since achieved cult status in pop culture. The film continues to be nostalgically recalled for Bulla's dialogues and its unique presence in Indian cinema, a testament to the unexpected twists and turns of the film industry.